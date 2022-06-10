This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Minnesota

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Thus, we believe it is crucial to make that meal memorable. Eat This, Not That! agrees with us, and has compiled a list of all the best breakfast sandwiches in every state. They named Icehouse in Minneapolis as the place with the best combination of eggs, meat and cheese on a carb vessel in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Go to Icehouse for weekend brunch and treat yourself to its famous Pastrami & Egg (P & E) breakfast sandwich. It's a mouthwatering combination of locally sourced pastrami, a fried egg, roasted chiles, Havarti cheese, and lemon aioli on a housemade bun. "Brunch here goes above and beyond. Service is detail-oriented, food is phenomenal, and the atmosphere is lively due to the live music," wrote a reviewer who described her duck brioche sandwich as "perfect. Savory, not too filling, and a variety of flavor."

And if you're looking to go on a roadtrip to try all of the best breakfast sandwiches in the United States (which actually sounds like a pretty good way to spend some time), check out the complete list of best breakfast sandwiches here.