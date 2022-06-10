This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Missouri

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Thus, we believe it is crucial to make that meal memorable. Eat This, Not That! agrees with us, and has compiled a list of all the best breakfast sandwiches in every state. They named Mildred's Coffehouse in Kansas City as the place with the best combination of eggs, meat and cheese on a carb vessel in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

Mildred's Coffeehouse is known for its breakfast sammies. They have a secret weapon: an extra espresso machine that's used for steaming eggs without butter or oil. The most popular option is the Standard Breakfast Sandwich, which contains steamed eggs, bacon, Swiss cheese, pepper-dijon mayo on your choice of wheat, sourdough, marble rye, jalapeno bread, or ciabatta. ​​"I got the standard breakfast sandwich on wheat bread. Everything about that sandwich was perfection. Mildred's website boasts 'the best breakfast sandwich in the city' and I truly cannot disagree," wrote a reviewer. "10/10 would order again in a heartbeat. Upon walking in the door, I was hit with positivity and friendliness from not only the employees, but also fellow customers." Another customer wrote that she was "dreaming of Mildred's Standard breakfast sandwich while writing this review. Seriously, I think I'm addicted. I've also taken friends and family and gotten them hooked as well."