Behind-The-Scenes 'Elvis' Footage Shows Just How Talented Austin Butler Is

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough shared a behind-the-scenes look into Austin Butler's role as The King in the upcoming movie, Elvis.

The nearly 3-minute video posted on Instagram shows a pre-production test footage of Butler singing and strumming along to Elvis' debut single, "That's All Right," released in 1954. In the caption, Keough shared a fun fact about the Elvis star that "people may not know":

"One of the most remarkable parts to me about @elvismovie that people may not know (because he’s done such a fantastic job) is that @austinbutler is singing all of the early Elvis vocals himself," she said.

The actress added, "@bazluhrmann shared this clip today from an early screen test of Austin that I wanted to repost because what he was able to do is just so beautiful."

Baz Luhrmann shared the same clip with the following caption: "The response to Austin’s version of Trouble has been tremendous but so many of you still ask, ‘is it Austin singing?’ I feel I haven’t been clear enough in conveying that Austin sings all of the young Elvis in the movie, so forgive me. I thought you might find this very early camera (2019) test fascinating as Austin and the guys are just jamming while we test our lenses. Even before his two years of vocal studies I feel that Austin is channeling the vocal qualities of Elvis. Thank you @austinbutler for letting me share this early test to give the fans an insight into your journey."

Butler opened up about his role in the upcoming film in an interview with GQ. He shared that he was fully immersed in his role, which contributed to the toll filming took on his body, causing him to be hospitalized when the movie wrapped. "You can lose touch with who you actually are," Butler said about stepping into the role of Elvis. "And I definitely had that when I finished Elvis — not knowing who I was."

Elvis had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month and received a 12-minute standing ovation, according to Teen Vogue. You can catch the movie in theaters starting June 24.