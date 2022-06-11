Britney Spears Shares Video Montage Of 'Fairytale' Wedding: Watch
By Yashira C.
June 11, 2022
Britney Spears shared the sweetest video montage of her "fairytale" wedding to Sam Asghari on Instagram yesterday (June 10.)
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the singer's Los Angeles home Thursday (June 9) night and the video gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Spears' special day. A cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" sung by Haley Reinhart plays in the background, which is also the song that Spears walked down the aisle to according to People. Close-ups of the singer's wedding dress by Donatella Versace and the couple's custom wedding bands are shown, as well as the bride getting into a horse-carriage decked out in roses and greenery. "Fairytales are real," she wrote in her post. Asghari replied, "Out of a movie ❤️."
Watch the video below.
The star-studded guest list for the wedding included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, and more. Spear's parents and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears were not in attendance. Her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean and Jayden, were also reportedly not at the ceremony. The pop star's wedding went on as planned despite her ex-husband Jason Alexander breaking into her home earlier and trying to crash her wedding.