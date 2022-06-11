Britney Spears Shares Video Montage Of 'Fairytale' Wedding: Watch

Britney Spears shared the sweetest video montage of her "fairytale" wedding to Sam Asghari on Instagram yesterday (June 10.)

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the singer's Los Angeles home Thursday (June 9) night and the video gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Spears' special day. A cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" sung by Haley Reinhart plays in the background, which is also the song that Spears walked down the aisle to according to People. Close-ups of the singer's wedding dress by Donatella Versace and the couple's custom wedding bands are shown, as well as the bride getting into a horse-carriage decked out in roses and greenery. "Fairytales are real," she wrote in her post. Asghari replied, "Out of a movie ❤️."

Watch the video below.