Camille Vasquez Sets The Record Straight About Johnny Depp Romance Rumors

Camille Vasquez is shutting down rumors that she's in a relationship with her client, Johnny Depp.

During the six-week trial between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his ex-wife Amber Heard, rumors made the rounds on social media that Depp and one of his lead attorneys were romantically linked, according to People.

Last month, a source told People the rumors were "entirely, 100 percent, unequivocally untrue." Now, Vasquez has addressed the public herself. She told People, "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job."

The 37-year-old attorney added, "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear. I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that."

Vasquez went on to say that the allegations are "sexist."

The Depp v. Heard trial came to an end on June 1 when the jury found in favor of Depp in all counts of his defamation case. Heard was ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury also found in favor of Heard, who was awarded $2 million in her defamation countersuit case which claims she was defamed by Depp's lawyer when he said her abuse allegations were a hoax.