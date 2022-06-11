Future Gets Mail Delivered To Him At Prominent Strip Club He Frequents

Future stayed true to one of his iconic song lyrics — but now it's being hilariously used against him.

Prominent Atlanta strip club Magic City got an interesting piece of mail this week, but it wasn't delivered to them. It was a letter addressed to Nayvadius DeMun Wilburm, Future's legal name (albeit spelled incorrectly).

Magic City shared a photo of the envelope on its Instagram account with the caption, "@future come pick up your mail Mr. Owner! 📬 🤣" in reference to the Atlanta native's feature on 42 Dugg's "Maybach."

"Magic City, I'm the owner / Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her"

The "WAIT FOR U" rapper commented on the post, "😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ on my way soon" Other comments on the post are absolutely hilarious and have to be shared:

"2nd Home for some folks 😌"

"I guess I know what the P in P.O. Box mean now 🤔🤣"

"He put that as his address cause he be there all the time, smart guy 😂😂😂😂😂"

From the looks of the envelope, the letter was sent from a correctional facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. See it for yourself below: