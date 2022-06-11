Future Gets Mail Delivered To Him At Prominent Strip Club He Frequents

By Dani Medina

June 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Future stayed true to one of his iconic song lyrics — but now it's being hilariously used against him.

Prominent Atlanta strip club Magic City got an interesting piece of mail this week, but it wasn't delivered to them. It was a letter addressed to Nayvadius DeMun Wilburm, Future's legal name (albeit spelled incorrectly).

Magic City shared a photo of the envelope on its Instagram account with the caption, "@future come pick up your mail Mr. Owner! 📬 🤣" in reference to the Atlanta native's feature on 42 Dugg's "Maybach."

"Magic City, I'm the owner / Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her"

The "WAIT FOR U" rapper commented on the post, "😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ on my way soon" Other comments on the post are absolutely hilarious and have to be shared:

"2nd Home for some folks 😌"
"I guess I know what the P in P.O. Box mean now 🤔🤣"
"He put that as his address cause he be there all the time, smart guy 😂😂😂😂😂"

From the looks of the envelope, the letter was sent from a correctional facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. See it for yourself below:

Future
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.