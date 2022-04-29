Future Recruits Drake & Tems For His New Song 'Wait For U'

The album also features a second Drake-assisted banger, called "I'm On One," as well as other joint efforts with Gunna, Young Thug, Kodak Black, EST Gee, and Kanye West. In addition to the release of the 16-track album, Future also comes through with the official music video for his new song with Ye, "Keep It Burnin'".



Future previously teased the video with Ye a few days before he dropped his new album. He also revealed that I Never Liked You is one of the Atlanta rapper's most personal and emotional projects to date. In his recent GQ interview, the Freebandz founder opened up about the overall direction of the LP.



“I’m putting myself out there,” Future said. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”



Press play on Future's new song with Drake and Tems up top. You can also watch his new video with Kanye West below.