Jason Alexander In Legal Trouble After Crashing Britney Spears' Wedding

After crashing his ex-wife Britney Spears' wedding, Jason Alexander finds himself in hot water.

Alexander is not only facing trespassing and battery charges after the incident on Thursday (June 9), but he's also wanted for grand theft, according to TMZ. Police learned the pop star's ex-husband had a felony arrest warrant in Napa County where he allegedly stole a $2,000 bracelet.

The incident happened in 2015. Alexander was living in a woman's house for a month when she noticed jewelry was missing from her bedroom, TMZ reported. Alexander denied the allegations at first, but later admitted to stealing a bracelet and selling it to a pawn shop.

The diamond and sapphire tennis bracelet was valued at $2,000. An investigation found Alexander sold it for $180. Police were able to recover the jewelry and issued a felony warrant for Alexander's arrest.

Officials in Ventura County, where the wedding crashing incident took place, and Napa County, where the bracelet was stolen, are trying to figure out whether to transfer Alexander to Napa to face the felony charges there, TMZ reported.

On Thursday (June 9), Alexander was armed with a knife as he went live on Instagram trying to crash Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. The newlyweds filed a restraining order against him and was taken into custody by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Spears and Alexander were married for a mere 55 hours in 2004 after the couple spontaneously wed on a New Year's trip to Las Vegas. Their marriage was annulled, and Spears went on to marry Kevin Federline later that year.