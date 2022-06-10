Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Get Restraining Order Against Jason Alexander

Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been granted a restraining order against her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, after he shockingly attempted to crash their wedding on Thursday, June 9, reports Page Six. “Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order,” Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart told the outlet. He continued, "This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride.”

40-year-old Alexander is now ordered to stay at least 100 years away from Spears and Asghari and her estate in Thousand Oaks, California. Page Six obtained a copy of the order that stated Alexander, "continuously trespassed" on Britney's property and had been advised on Thursday that he was "not welcomed." They also report he was allegedly armed with a knife when he entered the pop star's home on her wedding day.

Alexendar live-streamed the moment he entered her mansion and surpassed several security guards. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was on the scene immediately and arrested him. “Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work,” Rosengart told Page Six at the time.

The arraignment for the emergency protective order filed against Alexander is scheduled for Monday, June 13th. Alexander was married to Spears for just 55 hours after an impromptu Las Vegas wedding in 2004. Despite the scary moment, Britney managed to have a beautiful ceremony and happily tied the knot with Asghari in front of celebrity friends like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, and Paris Hilton.