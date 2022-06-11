New 'SYTYCD' Judge Announced After Matthew Morrison's Early Exit

So You Think You Can Dance just filled its vacant seat on the judging table.

A week after the premiere of the show's 17th season, Matthew Morrison was ousted as judge for "not following competition production protocols." His replacement who will sit at the judge's table alongside JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss is actress Leah Remini, who is known for her roles on The King of Queens, Kevin Can Wait and Saved by the Bell.

"I am thrilled to join 'So You Think You Can Dance' on its milestone 300th episode. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!" Remini said in a statement, according to Variety.

Remini's first episode as judge will air on June 15.

Ad for Morrison's exit, it was later reported by People that the Glee alum "had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant." A source said, "They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media. She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

Morrison issued the following statement at the time of his departure and denied any inappropriate behavior on Instagram:

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."