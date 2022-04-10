Here's Why JoJo Siwa Didn't Attend The 2022 Kids' Choice Awards

By Yashira C.

April 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

JoJo Siwa took to Instagram last night (April 9) to share why she wasn't present at the 2022 Kid's Choice Awards. The reason was quite simple: she wasn't invited.

The singer and actress shared a video where she explained, "A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn't invited. I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite." She wrote a caption along the same lines under her post, "A lot of you have been asking why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards tonight, I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I simply didn’t get an invite:(" Siwa was nominated for favorite social music star at the award show. Last fall, Siwa called Nickelodeon out for preventing her from performing certain songs on her D.R.E.A.M. tour, per People.

See the video below.

The internet star debuted a drastic new haircut last week. She chopped off her long blonde ponytail for a pixie cut that is short on the sides and long on top. Siwa showed off her new look in a post to Instagram on Thursday (April 7), captioning the photo with "HAPPPPPY."

