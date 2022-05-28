Matthew Morrison Out As 'SYTYCD' Judge For Violating 'Production Protocols'

A week after the premiere of the 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance, the hit FOX show is on the hunt for a judge replacement.

Matthew Morrison is leaving the show, he told Us Weekly in a statement. "Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," he said.

The Glee star continued, "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

A source told Us Weekly that Morrison is departing due to a "minor infraction." It's unclear what that infraction was at this time. Morrison also is "disappointed" but is "happy to have left on good terms. "He plans to spend time with his family and is excited about what is next," the source added.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 features permanent judges JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss. FOX representatives told Us Weekly they would "soon announce a new judge to the series for the next wave of the competition starting on June 15th featuring the Top 12 performing for America’s vote."

You can watch So You Think You Can Dance every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.