See Lizzo's Reaction To Viral Chris Evans Video
By Yashira C.
June 11, 2022
Lizzo has, of course, reacted to the Chris Evans video that has been going viral on TikTok.
The singer had her new song "Grrrls" playing in the background as she danced and lip-synced along to the lyrics while the Captain America actor's viral video was displayed behind her. "🗣CALLING A TOWN HALL🔔🔔🔔," she wrote in the caption. Lizzo has a history with the actor, mentioning him jokingly in her SNL monologue back in April and recently revealing that she asked him to play piano on her upcoming album Special. Read some of her fan's comments below:
IF LIZZO X CHRIS EVANS DOESNT HAPPEN THISBYEAR I DONT WANT IT
The way you dropped a song by simping over Chris is everything to me
this collab will break the internet and i’m so ready
Watch the TikTok below.
@lizzo
🗣CALLING A TOWN HALL🔔🔔🔔♬ Grrrls - Lizzo
The singer recently said of her album that's releasing on July 15th, “I think people are going to be really surprised at how many love songs are on this album.” So far, two singles have been released: "About Damn Time" and "Grrrls." That's not all there is to look forward to if you're a Lizzo fan, however. It was just announced today that the singer has a documentary premiering on HBO Max this fall.