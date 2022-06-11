See Lizzo's Reaction To Viral Chris Evans Video

Lizzo has, of course, reacted to the Chris Evans video that has been going viral on TikTok.

The singer had her new song "Grrrls" playing in the background as she danced and lip-synced along to the lyrics while the Captain America actor's viral video was displayed behind her. "🗣CALLING A TOWN HALL🔔🔔🔔," she wrote in the caption. Lizzo has a history with the actor, mentioning him jokingly in her SNL monologue back in April and recently revealing that she asked him to play piano on her upcoming album Special. Read some of her fan's comments below:

IF LIZZO X CHRIS EVANS DOESNT HAPPEN THISBYEAR I DONT WANT IT

The way you dropped a song by simping over Chris is everything to me

this collab will break the internet and i’m so ready

Watch the TikTok below.