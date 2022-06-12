3 Arrested In Killing Outside LeBron James' I Promise School

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a teenager outside of the I Promise School created by LeBron James' foundation in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovon Jones, 21, were arrested at two different Akron residences on Saturday (June 11) in connection to the fatal beating of Ethan Liming, 17, earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals Service announced in a news release obtained by NBC News on Sunday (June 12).

Liming, a rising high school senior, was killed on June 2 during a fight in the parking lot of the I Promise School, which police deemed a "senseless act of violence."

Local authorities responded to a reported fight at around 10:45 p.m., which had allegedly broke out after Liming and his friends were shooting at other people with a toy water gun from their vehicle.

Liming was found lying on the ground unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett confirmed during a news conference last week.

Liming's death was ruled to be caused by a blunt force head injury and ruled as a homicide, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office announced.

Authorities had offered a $30,000 reward for information in the case prior to the arrests made on Saturday.

The I Promise School was opened in 2018 with support from the LeBron James Family Foundation in an effort to provide education for at-risk youth in the NBA star's hometown.