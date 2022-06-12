Watch Coldplay's Chris Martin Perform 'Biutyful' With A Puppet Band

Coldplay has been touring with an alien puppet singer named Angel Moon, and Chris Martin recently returned the favor when her band The Weirdos made their television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Together, they performed "Biutyful" off Coldplay's latest album Music of the Spheres.

The puppet band was created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and recently signed to Atlantic and Parlophone Records. Moon and Martin exchanging verses while Martin strummed an acoustic guitar. The rest of the Weirds, Donk, Sparkman and The Wizard, also jammed out on bass, drums, and keys.

Watch the performance above.

Coldplay kicked off their Music of the Spheres tour in March, where they played a touching tribute to Foo Fighters' late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Last weekend, they gave fans in New Jersey two huge surprises when they brought out Kylie Minogue to cover "Can't Get You Out of My Head" one night and Bruce Springsteen to cover "Working on a Dream" and Dancing in the Dark" the second night during a pair of shows in the Garden State.

The band has made it their mission to ensure their shows are inclusive and accessible to all during their Music of the Spheres tour. See how they're achieving their mission here and check out a full list of tour dates here.