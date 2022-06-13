Chicago To See Dangerous Record Temperatures On Tuesday

Chicago residents will need to continue to find ways to beat the heat as Tuesday brings the hottest temperatures yet. According to NBC Chicago, there are heat advisories pending throughout the state with the possibly of temperatures reaching well into the low one-hundreds tomorrow mid-day.

Today, the heat index was between 105 and 109 and is slowly beginning to decrease as the sun goes down. The heat advisories will begin tomorrow around noon, and will be put in place for every county. The temperature is expected to peak at 97, but could possibly reach a record temperature of 99 that occurred during a heat wave in 1987.

NBC Chicago mentioned that Storm Team Five predicted a heat index between 110 and 111 with the humidity factored in. Temperatures will begin to slowly dwindle down throughout the rest of the week, bringing in a cold front as the weekend begins.

The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention detailed appropriate actions in response to dangerous heat waves. They recommend wearing lightweight clothing, staying indoors, wearing sunscreen and avoiding hot and heavy meals if you plan to be outside. The also stressed the importance of staying hydrated during a heat wave and keeping up with the latest safety news regarding the specific weather conditions of your area.