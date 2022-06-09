This Is The Most Hidden Bar In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye

June 9, 2022

ladies is bar with red wine
Photo: Getty Images

There is something mysterious about an establishment that thrives on people quietly sharing its location. Discovering the location of a secret bar adds an element of wonder to a night out. There are a handful of secret bars scattered throughout the city, but there can only be one that stands out from the rest as being the most hidden bar.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the most hidden bar in all of Chicago is the Chicago Magic Lounge. The only way that guests are able to enter is through secret doors inside of a laundry mat. The bar doubles as a venue that hosts magic shows, and there is a bookcase full of magic related books that can be checked out.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most hidden bar in Chicago:

"Below a neon sign reading “misdirection,” guests enter through a laundromat complete with secret doors inside to find the Chicago Magic Lounge: part speakeasy bar, part magic show. Guests can stay at the bar and imbibe a signature cocktail like the popular Smoke and Mirrors (mezcal, amaro, fernet), or they can buy a ticket to a magic show at one of the Chicago-based lounge’s two theaters. Don’t forget to check out the library inside, full of magic memorabilia and books."

For more information regarding the most hidden bar in each state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.