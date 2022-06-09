This Is The Most Hidden Bar In Chicago

There is something mysterious about an establishment that thrives on people quietly sharing its location. Discovering the location of a secret bar adds an element of wonder to a night out. There are a handful of secret bars scattered throughout the city, but there can only be one that stands out from the rest as being the most hidden bar.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the most hidden bar in all of Chicago is the Chicago Magic Lounge. The only way that guests are able to enter is through secret doors inside of a laundry mat. The bar doubles as a venue that hosts magic shows, and there is a bookcase full of magic related books that can be checked out.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most hidden bar in Chicago:

"Below a neon sign reading “misdirection,” guests enter through a laundromat complete with secret doors inside to find the Chicago Magic Lounge: part speakeasy bar, part magic show. Guests can stay at the bar and imbibe a signature cocktail like the popular Smoke and Mirrors (mezcal, amaro, fernet), or they can buy a ticket to a magic show at one of the Chicago-based lounge’s two theaters. Don’t forget to check out the library inside, full of magic memorabilia and books."

