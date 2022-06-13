This Is The Most Popular Flight Out Of Chicago O'Hare

Airports see increased traffic throughout the Summer as people plan vacations both nationally and internationally. Though there are many popular travel destinations out of each airport, there can only be one location that tops the rest. The most popular flight out of Chicago O' Hare might surprise you.

According to a list put together by Stacker, the most popular flight destination from Chicago O'Hare is Los Angeles. Just under one million people flew from Chicago O'Hare to Los Angeles in 2021.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to find the top travel destinations from each major U.S airport:

"To shed more light on the state of travel in the U.S., luggage storage app Bounce examined flight data from the Department of Transportation to find the most popular destinations from major U.S. airports in 2021, the latest information available. The data only includes domestic flights, as reported by U.S. airlines. In the event of a tie, the most popular location in 2020 was used. Unsurprisingly, the most popular destinations were warm-weather spots like Los Angeles and Orlando; however, there are a few surprises on the list, as well."

For more information regarding the most popular flight destinations in the country visit HERE.