Diddy To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2022 BET Awards
By Tony M. Centeno
June 13, 2022
Diddy is finally getting his flowers for the decades of work he's done in the name of Hip-Hop.
On Monday, June 13, BET announced that Sean "Diddy" Combs will be this year's recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. According to a press release, the annual Lifetime Achievement Award "honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence." Diddy has spent more than enough time doing just that throughout his time working in the music industry.
“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”
Combs will join BET's lengthy list of legends who have been honored with the award including Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition and more. The Bad Boy founder is expected to accept the honor during the 2022 BET Awards hosted by Taraji. P Henson. The 22nd annual award shows will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26.