Diddy To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2022 BET Awards

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”



Combs will join BET's lengthy list of legends who have been honored with the award including Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition and more. The Bad Boy founder is expected to accept the honor during the 2022 BET Awards hosted by Taraji. P Henson. The 22nd annual award shows will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26.

