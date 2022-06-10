Diddy Confirms He's Dating Yung Miami

Diddy and Yung Miami had been rumored to be together since last year when the City Girls rapper posted photos of them holding hands at Pierre "Pee" Thomas' birthday party. Months later, Yung Miami rapped about being with Diddy in her song "Rap Freaks."



"Took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy," she raps. "I like bad boys, no ho s**t, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches.”



Despite the mounting visual and audio evidence of their relationship, Yung Miami declined to confirm her status on several occasions including her interview with WGCI in Chicago and on social media. Last month, fans began to talk about their relationship again after Yung Miami went off on model Gina Huynh for posting a photo of Diddy kissing her on the cheek to social media.



Watch the entire episode of Caresha Please up top.

