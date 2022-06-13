Gruesome Details Emerge About Florida Man Found Dead In Gator-Infested Lake

Authorities revealed some horrifying details about the man who was found dead in an alligator-infested Florida lake.

Sean McGuinness, 47, was missing three limbs when his body was discovered in the lake at John S. Taylor Park, Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo told WKMG. Police believe McGuinness waded into the dangerous waters to search for frisbees and other flying discs. Residents told reporters people often sell these items for money.

It's not clear whether alligators were the culprit behind the grisly attack, and Santo says that the medical examiner's final report on McGuinness' death will be done in about two months.

Reporters also learned the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission trapped and euthanized two alligators -- one 10 feet long, the other 8 feet -- to perform necropsies on them. Experts didn't find anything linking the reptiles to McGuinness' death. The investigation is ongoing.

The lake at Taylor Park is known for having plenty of alligators lurking in the waters. No swimming signs are posted around the area, but that doesn't deter people from looking for frisbees, according to locals.

Another shocking alligator incident was reported in the Sunshine State recently. A man was ambushed by an alligator in the middle of the night outside a hotel.