Blink-182's fourth studio album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, is officially drinking age! And to celebrate, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and their former bandmate Tom DeLonge shared some pretty great throwback photos from that era on Instagram.

Travis posted a picture of the trio laying in bed wearing boxers with the simple caption "Take off your pants."

Tom shared a photo of the LP cover, wishing it a happy 21st birthday, and then posted another picture of himself with Mark and Travis, writing: "Just putting it out there that we wore dickies and helped make that s**t awesome years ago…"

Mark took a more thoughtful approach, sharing a carousel of live photos and reminiscing about recording and touring on the album. "Happy 21st TOYPAJ, you little freak. First punk rock album ever to go #1 on the @billboard charts," he wrote. "You were so much fun to write and record and tour. Special place in my heart for this one. Thank you to everyone who listened to it then and continues to put it on now."

