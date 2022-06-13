Mark, Tom And Travis Celebrate 'Take Off Your Pants And Jacket' Turning 21
By Katrina Nattress
June 13, 2022
Blink-182's fourth studio album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, is officially drinking age! And to celebrate, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and their former bandmate Tom DeLonge shared some pretty great throwback photos from that era on Instagram.
Travis posted a picture of the trio laying in bed wearing boxers with the simple caption "Take off your pants."
Tom shared a photo of the LP cover, wishing it a happy 21st birthday, and then posted another picture of himself with Mark and Travis, writing: "Just putting it out there that we wore dickies and helped make that s**t awesome years ago…"
Mark took a more thoughtful approach, sharing a carousel of live photos and reminiscing about recording and touring on the album. "Happy 21st TOYPAJ, you little freak. First punk rock album ever to go #1 on the @billboard charts," he wrote. "You were so much fun to write and record and tour. Special place in my heart for this one. Thank you to everyone who listened to it then and continues to put it on now."
See all three tributes below.
Of course, all this nostalgia makes fans yearn for a Mark, Tom and Travis reunion. And it just might happen.
Mark addressed a potential reunion late last year.
"We haven’t really talked about that, but I’m open to anything in the future,” he said, but there's a catch: they wouldn't be kicking Matt Skiba out to bring Tom back. They'd play as a quartet. “I don’t know how that would work if it’s all four of us. Like, we’re all going to live in the same house again?”
Though there haven't been any serious discussions, Tom seems pretty dead set on playing music with his former bandmates again. "It's so funny, blink is like, we're there and then we're gone, and then we're there, and then we're gone. I feel like I'm always talking about some kind of reunion," he said during a recent interview. "I mean, we always talk about playing together again, and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in. Finding the time to do it, where it lines up with everybody's priorities, is really all that's needed. And getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But, yeah, I'm down. I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it, and when, is really what what we've got to figure out."