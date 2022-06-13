'Real' Summer Weather In Seattle Won't Come For A While

If you were looking forward to sunny weather and warmer temps in Seattle, there's some disappointing news. The Emerald City is going to see cooler weather, cloudy skies, and some rain for the next couple of weeks, according to FOX 13.

Meteorologist Abbie Acone says highs are going to reach into the 60s on Monday (June 13) with an overcast. You can expect some scattered rain here and there in Puget Sound and Western Washington. Isolated showers are in the forecast for Tuesday (June 14) but could dry by the afternoon and through Wednesday (June 15).

"Thursday morning clouds should be followed by afternoon sunshine. Partly sunny skies could continue Friday," Acone says. "A few sunbreaks are possible Saturday. Thursday through Saturday, only spotty showers are on tap."

This also comes after a rare atmospheric river dropped record-breaking amounts of rainfall on Western Washington last week. Experts say this kind of weather event is typical during the fall, not late spring and early summer. June also tends to be drier and sunnier for the region.

Even though it doesn't feel like summer, people can still enjoy other activities or travel to other nearby destinations. One Washington town has been highlighted as a quaint getaway.