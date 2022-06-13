Roddy Ricch Arrested On Gun Charges In New York City

The "High Fashion" rapper was charged with charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device. The other men the was with, Michael Figueroa, 46, of Brooklyn and Carlos Collins, 57, of New Jersey, were also hit with similar charges. Although Figueroa was arraigned on Sunday, Ricch and Collins' cases never hit the docket.



Roddy Ricch was released from police custody the following day. New York Daily News reports that both Ricch and Collins’ charges have been dismissed. Ricch had previously been in New York to perform alongside Post Malone during his televised appearance on Saturday Night Live a couple of weeks ago.



Rich hasn't issued any official statements about his run-in with police. Check out video of him leaving jail in Queens below.