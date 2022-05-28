Roddy Ricch Calls For Gunna's Release: 'We Miss You'

Roddy Ricch is the latest to call for Gunna's release after he was arrested on RICO charges.

Earlier this week, the "pushin P" rapper had a court hearing where he was denied bail — for a second time. Gunna's new trial date is currently set for January 9, 2023. If the rapper doesn't receive bond, which his lawyer can file for at a later date, Gunna is poised to stay in jail pending trial.

The news prompted rapper Roddy Ricch to take to his Instagram stories to call for his friend's release from jail. "free @gunna we miss you out here champ moms praying 4 U," he said, according to Complex.