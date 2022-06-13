Sir Elton John Accepts The 'Impact Award' At Can't Cancel Pride

By Tony M. Centeno

June 15, 2022

Elton John
Photo: iHeartRadio

Sir Elton John has been fighting for the LGBTQ+ community for decades so it was only right for him to receive the biggest honor at iHeartRadio "Can't Cancel Pride - Proud and Together."

On Tuesday, June 14, the "Rocket Man" singer accepted the 'Impact Award' during the 2nd annual iHeartRadio Can't Cancel Pride. Host Jojo Siwa and special guest performer Lizzo delivered touching tributes to John before he accepted the honor.

"I adore these two women," John said. "Thank you Jojo for your joy and spirit as a member of this community and thank you Lizzo for such an incredible tribute performance. Thanks also to iHeart and P&G. This award is such an honor for me."

Sir Elton John used his platform to touch on the uphill battles the LGBTQ+ community still faces today. Since launching the Elton John AIDS Foundation 30 years ago, the esteemed singer has pushed to find a cure for the sexually-transmitted disease. So far, the organization has managed to raise over $600 million to help end AIDS by 2030.

"We can't let the clock move backwards. We can't let fear rules, and we mus fight to be ourselves. So I offer you all the same advice I gave my two young sons, 'Be yourself, push the envelope, and ruffle feathers where you need to.'"

Sir Elton John is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which started in 2018 and ends in 2023.
In case you missed it, or want to relive it again, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.

