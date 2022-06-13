Sir Elton John used his platform to touch on the uphill battles the LGBTQ+ community still faces today. Since launching the Elton John AIDS Foundation 30 years ago, the esteemed singer has pushed to find a cure for the sexually-transmitted disease. So far, the organization has managed to raise over $600 million to help end AIDS by 2030.

"We can't let the clock move backwards. We can't let fear rules, and we mus fight to be ourselves. So I offer you all the same advice I gave my two young sons, 'Be yourself, push the envelope, and ruffle feathers where you need to.'"



Sir Elton John is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which started in 2018 and ends in 2023.

In case you missed it, or want to relive it again, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.