This Arizona Home For Sale Has A Full Wiffle Ball Field & Speakeasy

One Arizona house is on the market, and it's definitely a sight to see. The home, located in the heart of Scottsdale, has a hearty list of unique qualities. On top of the five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 3,293 square feet, you'll be blown away by the special features.

According to Zillow, the home comes with a complete wiffle ball field that is worthy of the major leagues. The field has an electronic scoreboard, a perfectly manicured in-field, and chalk lines.

There is a fully convertible "speakeasy" in the home as well. And as if those things weren't enough, there's a dolby movie theater, batting cages, a pool with a rock waterfall feature, a podcast/broadcast studio, and a three car garage.

The home is located at 7018 East Larkspur Drive in Scottsdale.

Check out the home below: