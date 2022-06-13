This Arizona Home For Sale Has A Full Wiffle Ball Field & Speakeasy
By Ginny Reese
June 13, 2022
One Arizona house is on the market, and it's definitely a sight to see. The home, located in the heart of Scottsdale, has a hearty list of unique qualities. On top of the five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 3,293 square feet, you'll be blown away by the special features.
According to Zillow, the home comes with a complete wiffle ball field that is worthy of the major leagues. The field has an electronic scoreboard, a perfectly manicured in-field, and chalk lines.
There is a fully convertible "speakeasy" in the home as well. And as if those things weren't enough, there's a dolby movie theater, batting cages, a pool with a rock waterfall feature, a podcast/broadcast studio, and a three car garage.
The home is located at 7018 East Larkspur Drive in Scottsdale.
Check out the home below:
🚨🚨This Scottsdale, AZ home comes with a WIFFLEBALL FIELD!!! Currently listed at $1,999,999. pic.twitter.com/60zeuPkFtA— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) June 12, 2022
Also a batting cage pic.twitter.com/iafGTyJ5RW— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) June 12, 2022
Pool and lil waterfall grotto pic.twitter.com/KErC4YLgTl— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) June 12, 2022
Theatre pic.twitter.com/TXirVI2hVs— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) June 12, 2022
Cool kitchen too pic.twitter.com/tZC4x6anR3— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) June 12, 2022
Click here to check out the listing and more photos of the stunning home.