This Arizona Home For Sale Has A Full Wiffle Ball Field & Speakeasy

By Ginny Reese

June 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona house is on the market, and it's definitely a sight to see. The home, located in the heart of Scottsdale, has a hearty list of unique qualities. On top of the five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 3,293 square feet, you'll be blown away by the special features.

According to Zillow, the home comes with a complete wiffle ball field that is worthy of the major leagues. The field has an electronic scoreboard, a perfectly manicured in-field, and chalk lines.

There is a fully convertible "speakeasy" in the home as well. And as if those things weren't enough, there's a dolby movie theater, batting cages, a pool with a rock waterfall feature, a podcast/broadcast studio, and a three car garage.

The home is located at 7018 East Larkspur Drive in Scottsdale.

Check out the home below:

Click here to check out the listing and more photos of the stunning home.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.