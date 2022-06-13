This Is The Best Foodie Destination In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as the best foodie destination in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best foodie destinations in every state, which included Pat's King of Steaks as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Much like Louis' Lunch in New Haven, Pat's is a must-visit in Philly because it's credited as the birthplace of the Philly cheesesteak," Eat This, Not That's Kristin Corpuz wrote. "A landmark since 1930, the restaurant embraces its rich history in the city and serves up thousands of the famous original sandwich every single day."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best foodie destinations in every state: