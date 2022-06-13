This Is The Best Rooftop Bar In Missouri

It's finally rooftop bar season across the United States. The weather is perfect for spending a relaxing day or night enjoying good food, good drinks and even better company with a bird's-eye view of your city. If you're looking for the perfect rooftop where you can sip on a cocktail and take in the sights, we have the place for you.

Rooftop Guide compiled a list of the six best rooftop bars in Missouri, and named the Well in Kansas City as no. 1. The Well perfectly mixes a high-end feeling with a casual atmosphere to create the perfect environment for everyone. Here's what they had to say about it:

With full name The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop, this multi-level venue in the heart of the Waldo area in Kansas City sure has a lot to offer. An indoor dining room and a lower level patio is complemented with a spacious and all-season rooftop terrace, surrounded with expansive views over the neighborhood. Mixing upscale vibes with the casual atmosphere of a neighborhood bar, The Well is open daily from noon to late night, offering a generous menu with everything from juicy burgers and sandwiches to 30+ craft beers on tap and refreshing signature cocktails. Come for a sunny lunch or fun al-fresco nights during the warmer months, or stay cosy under the 360° clear span heated tent during the colder months. Every day is a good day at The Well rooftop. Just remember that all seating is on a first-Come, first served basis.

Check out the full list here.