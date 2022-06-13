This Is The Fastest Growing City In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

June 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of the fast-growing cities in Tennessee, ranging from small towns in West Tennessee to popular destinations in East Tennessee and everywhere in between.

So which Tennessee town is the fast-growing city in the state?

Nashville

It should come as no surprise that Nashville was named the city with the fastest growth compared to other towns across the state. Music City's popularity as a top tourist destination paired with its legendary musical history rooted deep in the state makes this a place that many people want to call home.

According to the report, the population of the Nashville-Davidson metropolitan area has increased by 101,657 from 2010 to 2020. As of 2020, the city has a population of 689,447, making it the largest city in Tennessee and the 21st largest city in the country.

These are the fastest growing cities in Tennessee, according to the report:

  1. Nashville-Davidson metropolitan
  2. Murfreesboro
  3. Clarksville
  4. Spring Hill
  5. Franklin
  6. Mt. Juliet
  7. Chattanooga
  8. Gallatin
  9. Smyrna
  10. Lebanon
  11. Knoxville
  12. Hendersonville
  13. Brentwood
  14. Collierville
  15. Johnson City
  16. Nolensville
  17. La Vergne
  18. Kingsport
  19. Columbia
  20. Cleveland

Check out the full report here to see Tennessee's fastest-growing cities.

