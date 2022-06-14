Arizona Woman Trapped In Canal For 18 Hrs Before Being Rescued

By Ginny Reese

June 14, 2022

Photo: Yuma County Sheriff's Office

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office recently released body-worn camera footage of a woman being rescued from a canal. 12 News reported that the woman was trapped in a water canal for almost 18 hours before finally being rescued.

Someone passing by on a train noticed the woman in distress and called 911. The woman had gone into the canal on June7th at about6:30 p.m. to pull her dog out of the water. That's when she became trapped herself, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"YCSO has decided to share bodycam footage from our deputies who along with Wellton PD, assisted with a canal water rescue earlier this week involving a person who had been in the water for approx. 18 hours. "

CLICK HERE to view the body-worn footage released by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement, "We want to thank everyone involved in assisting with this rescue, including the train conductor who spotted the subject in the water and called 911."

