Arizona Rescuers Save Man Found Wedged Between Wall And Shipping Container

Rescuers saved a man who had fallen and became wedged between a shipping container and a wall in Phoenix, according to Arizona firefighters.

Myrtle Beach Online reported that the man had fallen 10 feet into the small gap between the container and the brick wall. Phoenix firefighters wrote in a news release that the man slipped and fell while walking on top of the container Sunday, April 24th.

Firefighters used a heavy duty airbag to move the container about one foot so that they could reach the man, according to the release.

The Phoenix Fire Department wrote on Facebook:

"Crews were called out to the area of 16th Ave and Hatcher Rd this afternoon after the man slipped while walking on top of the box and fell approximately 10 feet lodging himself between the wall and the container. Technical Rescue Teams decided to deploy a heavy duty airbag to move the container the 12 inches needed to then rescue the trapped man. Once moved, the patient was able to position himself in a way that firefighters could assist him out of the tight space."