Buffalo Bills Co-Owner Undergoing Treatment For 'Unexpected Health Issues'
By Jason Hall
June 14, 2022
Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for what her family is calling "an unexpected health issues."
"Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues," the Pegula family said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (June 14). "We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.
"We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."
Kim and her husband, multi-billionaire Terry Pegula, purchased the Bills in 2014 and also own the Buffalo Sabres, among several other business subsidiaries, as part of Pegula Sports & Entertainment, LLC.
Kim Pegula currently serves as the president of the Bills and Sabres franchises, as well as the president/CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.
All of Bills Mafia is sending our love and prayers to you, Kim. We are with you and the entire Pegula family. 💙❤️— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 14, 2022
Pegula Sports recently agreed to a 30-year, $1.4 billion extension, which was confirmed by company EVP Ron Raccuia the NFL's annual owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida in March and the Pegulas in an official statement.
The Bills had previously a lease with the state of New York and Orchard County that ran through July 2023 prior to the reported new agreement, which was approved by New York Governor Kathy Hochul prior to its April 1 deadline.
Buffalo is coming off back-to-back AFC East Division titles in 2020 and 2021, which included falling just short of an AFC Championship Game berth following a 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round in January.