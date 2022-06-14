Buffalo Bills Co-Owner Undergoing Treatment For 'Unexpected Health Issues'

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for what her family is calling "an unexpected health issues."

"Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues," the Pegula family said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (June 14). "We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

"We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."

Kim and her husband, multi-billionaire Terry Pegula, purchased the Bills in 2014 and also own the Buffalo Sabres, among several other business subsidiaries, as part of Pegula Sports & Entertainment, LLC.

Kim Pegula currently serves as the president of the Bills and Sabres franchises, as well as the president/CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.