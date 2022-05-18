Bills, NFL Make Large Donation Following Buffalo Mass Shooting

The Buffalo Bills and the NFL have pledged sizable donations to the local community in the wake of a racially-motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation and the NFL Foundation are combining to donate $400,000 ($200,000 each) to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, which was set up in response to the shooting last Saturday (May 14) in an effort to build upon "our collective desire to take action and to work to address immediate needs in our community, long-term community rebuilding, and systemic issues that have marginalized communities of color."

"On behalf of the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, we are most grateful for the generous contributions from the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the National Football League Foundation that will allow us to create real change and emerge from the darkness of this heinous act," said Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, via BuffaloBills.com. "This Fund is a partnership to build upon the collective desire to take action and to work together as a community to address immediate needs, long-term rebuilding and systemic issues that continue to marginalize communities of color."

Additionally, head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and other members of the team -- as well as players from the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits -- served food and volunteered on Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday (May 18), WKBW sports director Matthew Bové reports.