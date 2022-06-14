Chicago Police Release Surveillance Video Of Missing Pregnant Postal Worker

A surveillance video was just released by the Chicago Police Department that detailed the last footage ever seen of Kierra Coles; a pregnant postal worker who went missing in October of 2018. According to ABC7, Coles was just 26-years-old when she was taken. Police detailed this new footage as the last evidence of Coles' whereabouts.

"At approximately 10:43 p.m., Kierra Coles was seen on surveillance video making two ATM withdrawals at a business in the 8600-block of South Cottage Grove," CPD Homicide Lieutenant William Svilar told ABC7. "Kierra, postal worker, who was three months pregnant, exited the business three minutes later. These are the last recorded images of Kierra."

As new images regarding the victims prior whereabouts begin to surface, police recall the strange events from October 2, 2018 leading up to the abduction.

"During the course of that night, Kierra entered her residence in the 8100-block of South Vernon," Svilar mentioned. "A man who police identified as a person of interest also arrived and entered the residence. Kierra and the man later got into her car and drove off with Kierra in the driver's seat."

Coles' loved ones commented on the newly discovered footage.

"We just want Kierra brought home safe," her mother, Karen Phillips said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the missing woman to come forward and contact their anonymous tip line.