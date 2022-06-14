Dove Cameron Proves She's 'A Better Boyfriend' At Can't Cancel Pride

Dove Cameron brought her sultry queer anthem "Boyfriend" to iHeartRadio & P&G's 2022 "Can't Cancel Pride - Proud and Together" event at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 14th. Before hitting the stage, Real House Wives Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley introduced the live audience and those watching at home to the singer. "She's blowing up the charts, she is gorgeous and shaking up the industry," the two praised. "Give it up for super queer pop star and Emmy award-winning actress Dove Cameron!"

After the dazzling introduction from Jayne and Dorit, the lights turned low and fog filled the stage as Dove, clad in a black gown and dark eye makeup, began singing her hit song "Boyfriend." Two dancers joined the singer and her band and performed a dramatic routine as she sang through the unforgettable chorus: "I could be a better boyfriend than him/ I could do the shit that he never did/ Up all night, I won't quit/ Thinking I'm gonna steal you from him/ I could be such a gentleman/ Plus all my clothes would fit."

Toward the end of the song, Dove showed off her impressive vocal range going from high falsetto to straight-up belting as a beautiful flower bloomed on the screen behind her. As she sang her final notes and the two dancers ended in a loving embrace, the crowd went wild.