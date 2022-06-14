'Everyone Loves Pie': Texas Pie Fest Returns Bigger And Better Than Before

By Ginny Reese

June 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The third-annual Texas Pie Fest is returning this weekend at Tate Farms in Rockwall. WFAA reported that some of the best bakers in the entire state will be at the festival serving up their tasty creations.

Melissa Tate of Tate Farms said, "It's the great equalizer. Everyone loves pie."

Just like in the past, the festival will have contests, including a pie fight, pie throwing, and pie eating. But this year, it's all free!

Anyone wanting to enter the pie baking contest will beed to submit a small fee.

The newest contest at the festival this year is a doggie pie eating contest. Tate said, "There's going to be some doggie prizes, too."

There will be free water in order to keep the festival-goers cool and hydrated.

Last year, so many people showed up to the festival that some vendors ran out of pie. This year, Tate says they're ready to serve an even bigger crowd. She said, "Do not worry. There is going to be plenty of pie."

