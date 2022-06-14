Florida Bus Driver Accused Of Drunk Driving Shows Up To Court 'Impaired'

A Florida school bus driver accused of driving drunk with children on his bus reportedly appeared in court intoxicated, according to WOFL.

Authorities say the hearing was delayed for over two hours due to 60-year-old Mack McNeil, of Ormond Beach, showing up late to a Flagler County courtroom on Monday (June 13). He was expected to enter a plea deal after he allegedly drove a school bus with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit back in February, per The Dayton Beach News-Journal.

McNeil reportedly kept interrupting Circuit Judge Terence Perkins during the hearing, trying to apologize for his alleged actions. That's when Perkins stopped the proceedings and told the Ormond Beach man, "I think you are impaired. We want to get you tested for drugs and alcohol."

The 60-year-old refused to take the test, and the judge ordered McNeil to be placed in custody. Eventually, he confessed to being "impaired" to Perkins. The circuit judge ordered McNeil jailed and to be tested for alcohol and drugs.

Court records say McNeil was charged with felony child neglect, driving with a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher or being accompanied in the vehicle by a person under the age of 18, and resisting an officer without violence.

According to an arrest affidavit, coworkers told their supervisors McNeil showed up to work smelling like alcohol. Cops say he drove a bus holding about 40 students from Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast.

The hearing was rescheduled for Wednesday afternoon (June 14).