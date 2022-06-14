Ghostface Killah, Raekwon Channel This Popular Cartoon For Their New Song

The song will drop via Kid Katana Records, who teamed up with Dotemu, Tribute Games and Nickelodeon to release the original soundtrack. In addition to music, Rae and Ghost have been staying busy with their other ventures. Last year, Raekwon released his own memoir, From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan. In an interview that was published earlier this year, The Chef spoke about putting the book together as well as the status of his next project, Scarlet Fever, which is the prelude to the third installment of his Only Built For Cuban Linx album series.



“Right now we’re really just still tweaking up a couple of things, dealing with some sample clearances and stuff like that,” Raekwon told NME. “We’re pretty much on schedule but there’s a couple of records that I do wanna change and get a little tighter. Things can go off course sometimes; I always prepare myself for that. So even if I say first quarter, it may come second quarter. Because for me, it’s like delivering a kid: you wanna make sure the proper nourishment is there so that baby can grow the way it needs to grow.”



Meanwhile, Ghostface aka Tony Stark recently made an appearance alongside Summer Walker on Kendrick Lamar's new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Look out for "We Ain't Came To Lose" dropping on June 16.