26 Timeless Books Written By Rappers

Some rappers venture into film during the span of their careers while other MC’s have gone on to become esteemed authors.

Veteran artists like LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Common and Rakim have previously released memoirs that provide juicy details of their lives from before they got into music to the time when they reached the peak of their successful careers. Over the past two decades, there has been an uptick in rappers who have used their knack for songwriting to create full-blown chronicles from autobiographies to self-help books.