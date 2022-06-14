Here's What A 'Normal' Summer Feels Like In Arizona

Summer is the perfect time to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. It may be harder to do that in some states, though, where temperatures are much higher during the summer months.

24/7 Wall Street describes what a normal summer feels like in each state. The website states, "To determine how a normal season feels in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed station-level data on climate normals for June, July, and August from the National Centers for Environmental Information of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration."

According to the website, a normal summer in Arizona is- you guessed it- hot. The average summer temperature is around 79.1 degrees Fahrenheit. There is a 50% chance of June being warmer than normal, and the average monthly rainfall is 1.49 inches. There is a 33% chance of normal rainfall. The hottest month on record in the state was August 2020 with an average temperature of 84.1 degrees.

