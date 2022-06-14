Jim Jones Explains Why He's Never Been In A Rap Battle

"I’ve never rap battled," Jones told Level. "I’ve partaken in some cyphers, but I don’t got thick skin like that to have somebody talk about me in their music. I don't think it's gonna go the way they want to [laughs]."



Jones may not be a fan of battle rap but he's had his own war of words with several artists during his 20 years in the game. In fact, he's had a few highly-publicized beefs with other rappers like Max B, French Montana and Freddie Gibbs. He even had issues with his Lobby Boyz partner-in-rhyme Maino, but they eventually resolved their issues. Jones and Maino recalled how they squashed their beef at a mall in Atlanta during their recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.



“80 and Sheek, Sheek is my OG, similar to how [Maino] and 80 move," Jones explained. "But they knew each other very tight from being in the street. So at that point, they kind of intervened, and they was saying what they was saying and it was just somehow me and him walked by ourselves to Bloomingdale’s.”



It looks like Capo is focused on keeping the peace for now.

