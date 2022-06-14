Justin Bieber Gives Update After Revealing His Face Is Partially Paralyzed

Justin Bieber is giving concerned fans an update after revealing his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. Just three days after revealing he had a partially paralyzed face, Bieber took to his Instagram Story to share how he has been coping.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin," he wrote on Monday, June 13. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”

Bieber credited his strong faith for getting him through this difficult time writing, "This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me."