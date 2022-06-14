Sam Smith Has The Ultimate Message About Self Love At Can't Cancel Pride
By Kelly Fisher
June 15, 2022
Sam Smith delivered a heartfelt rendition of their latest single, and it’s the best anthem for self-love. Smith’s performance of “Love Me More” for Can't Cancel Pride — Proud and Together" streamed from London. The song serves as a tribute to anyone on the road to appreciating themselves more: “Have you ever felt like being somebody else/Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health/Every day I’m trying not to hate myself/But lately it’s not hurting like it did before/Maybe I am learning how to love me more.”
Can’t Cancel Pride, hosted on Tuesday (June 14) at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and in remote locations, featured star-studded performances and appearances by Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who, Kim Petras and others. It served as a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community celebrating visibility and inclusivity for all.
Now this is a ✨work of art✨ @samsmith 🌈💕— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 15, 2022
Watch #CantCancelPride here: https://t.co/u59G4D1cUS pic.twitter.com/XyH583RlyA
Smith, 30, debuted “Love Me More” in late April, along with a music video that shows a montage of scenes throughout the soulful artist’s childhood and spanning milestones of their career. Smith was “overjoyed” to release the song, calling it “the perfect way to begin this new chapter with you. It’s taken a lifetime to be able to express this type of joy and honesty in my music and I am so happy to have you all here with me.”
The “Dancing With A Stranger” singer previously explained that they wrote “Love Me More” for anyone who isn’t comfortable in their own skin or often thinks “unkind” things about themselves. Smith admitted that they’re no stranger to the feeling, noting the progress they’ve made in loving themselves and finding healing through music.
Smith’s next era follows Love Goes, their third full-length album. That 17-track project released in 2020, after The Thrill Of It All in 2017.
In case you missed it, or want to relive it again, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.