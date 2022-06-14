Sam Smith Has The Ultimate Message About Self Love At Can't Cancel Pride

Smith, 30, debuted “Love Me More” in late April, along with a music video that shows a montage of scenes throughout the soulful artist’s childhood and spanning milestones of their career. Smith was “overjoyed” to release the song, calling it “the perfect way to begin this new chapter with you. It’s taken a lifetime to be able to express this type of joy and honesty in my music and I am so happy to have you all here with me.”

The “Dancing With A Stranger” singer previously explained that they wrote “Love Me More” for anyone who isn’t comfortable in their own skin or often thinks “unkind” things about themselves. Smith admitted that they’re no stranger to the feeling, noting the progress they’ve made in loving themselves and finding healing through music.

Smith’s next era follows Love Goes, their third full-length album. That 17-track project released in 2020, after The Thrill Of It All in 2017.

In case you missed it, or want to relive it again, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.