These Cities Have The Most Expensive Homes In Colorado

People are endlessly fascinated with the lives of the affluent and wealthy. Sometimes, they could be living right next door to us. Stacker got curious about where the most expensive homes are located in Colorado, and they made some interesting discoveries:

"Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,830,071 which is 387% higher than the state average of $581,101," according to the website.

Cherry Hills Village!

Here are the statistics for this community:

Typical home value: $2,830,071

1-year price change: +26.5%

5-year price change: +44.6%

Cherry Hills Village is located in the Denver metro area, which researchers say had the most cities with expensive homes (12). The Breckenridge and Edwards metro areas tied for second place, both having four cities.

Here are the Top 15 Colorado cities and communities with the most expensive homes:

Cherry Hills Village Aspen Bow Mar Edwards Columbine Valley Vail Greenwood Village Mountain Village Snowmass Village Telluride Foxfield Genesee Breckenridge Franktown Niwot

Click HERE to check out the full report.

If you're wondering what's the most expensive house on the market in Denver, click HERE.