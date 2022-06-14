This Is The Best Airbnb Near Wrigley Field

By Logan DeLoye

June 14, 2022

Dreaming of a comfortable place to spend the weekend while catching a Cubs game at one of the most famous and historic venues in all of Chicago? This Airbnb just outside of Wrigley Field might just be the best option.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best Airbnb to book near Wrigley Field is the Gracious, Cool and Art-Filled Flat. This Airbnb is a mere 10-minute walk from the field and costs $157 per night. It features an open floor plan filled with art and all necessary amenities. Two guests are able to book the entire flat, and the host is highly-rated.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best Airbnb to stay near Wrigley Field:

"Just a 10-minute walk from Wrigley Field, this apartment offers a prime location for those going to the game, along with a great vintage feel, quirky charms, and large street-level windows. It’s an especially good pick for those who aren’t driving – it doesn’t come with parking, but it’s within easy reach of the red and brown line train stations. As the name belies, it’s filled with art and cool decor, it’s spacious and comfortable, and sleeps up to two guests. It includes all the comforts of home, from a full kitchen with a Keurig coffee machine and a washer/dryer to free Wi-Fi and a TV."

For more information on the best places to stay near the stadium, visit HERE.

