This Is The Best Foodie Destination In Maryland

An Arnold restaurant is being credited as the best foodie destination in Maryland.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best foodie destinations in every state, which included The Point Crab House & Grill as the top choice for Maryland.

"Of course, there's nothing quite like a Maryland crab cake, and there's no place as good as The Point," Eat This, Not That's Kristin Corpuz wrote. "The open-air restaurant is nestled comfortably on the Chesapeake Bay so you can take in the surroundings while you enjoy your meal. Naturally, you have to try the crab cakes, but you should also make it out for happy hour so you can enjoy some cocktails as well."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best foodie destinations in every state: