This Is The Best Foodie Destination In Virginia

A Richmond restaurant is being credited as the best foodie destination in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best foodie destinations in every state, which included Supper as the top choice for Virginia.

"For rustic eats in a homey setting, head to Supper in Richmond," Eat This, Not That's Kristin Corpuz wrote. "The massive menu is impressive, to say the least, and offers both classic American food along with more innovative dishes. There is also a lengthy cocktail menu for you to pair with your meal."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best foodie destinations in every state: