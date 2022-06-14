This Is The Closest National Park To Atlanta

Sometimes, you just need a quick weekend getaway from the city. This national park is the shortest drive of any other national park from downtown Atlanta.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the closest national park to Atlanta is the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in North Carolina. The North Carolina section of the park is just shy of 150 miles from downtown Atlanta. It is around a four hour drive and saw over 12 million visitors in 2020 alone. The park spans into Tennessee, but it takes Atlantans longer to get to that side of the park.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to find which national park was the closest to the city:

"National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park."

