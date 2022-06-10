This Is The Best Rooftop Bar In Atlanta

By Logan DeLoye

June 10, 2022

Young man checking his smartphone on urban rooftop
Photo: Getty Images

Tis' the season for a nice night spent at a rooftop bar. Be it the weather, drinks, food, view or a combination of all four; something about Summer draws locals to the best rooftop in the city. The best rooftop bar in all of Atlanta is also one of the most popular in America.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best rooftop bar in Atlanta is Nine Mile Station. Nine Mile station is located on the top floor of the Ponce City Market. The serve a variety of cocktails and require reservations to dine. There is also mini golf on the roof.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best rooftop bar in all of Atlanta:

"Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighbourhood is known for being the childhood home of Martin Luther King Jr., and today is the city’s hotspot for creativity and culture. Here you’ll find Nine Mile Station, an outdoor patio occupying the top floor of Ponce City Market, offering craft beer, cocktails (including three different riffs on an old fashioned) and weekend brunches alongside views over Buckhead and Downtown. It shares the rooftop with Skyline Park, where you can play vintage amusements, mini golf and more. Reservations are required to guarantee a table for your party, with a $25 (£20) deposit per head which gets redeemed against your final bill."

For more information regarding the best rooftop bars in America visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.