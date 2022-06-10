This Is The Best Rooftop Bar In Atlanta

Tis' the season for a nice night spent at a rooftop bar. Be it the weather, drinks, food, view or a combination of all four; something about Summer draws locals to the best rooftop in the city. The best rooftop bar in all of Atlanta is also one of the most popular in America.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best rooftop bar in Atlanta is Nine Mile Station. Nine Mile station is located on the top floor of the Ponce City Market. The serve a variety of cocktails and require reservations to dine. There is also mini golf on the roof.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best rooftop bar in all of Atlanta:

"Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighbourhood is known for being the childhood home of Martin Luther King Jr., and today is the city’s hotspot for creativity and culture. Here you’ll find Nine Mile Station, an outdoor patio occupying the top floor of Ponce City Market, offering craft beer, cocktails (including three different riffs on an old fashioned) and weekend brunches alongside views over Buckhead and Downtown. It shares the rooftop with Skyline Park, where you can play vintage amusements, mini golf and more. Reservations are required to guarantee a table for your party, with a $25 (£20) deposit per head which gets redeemed against your final bill."

